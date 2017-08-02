The North Brooklin home of E.B. White, author of the children’s classic “Charlotte’s Web,” is for sale for $3.7 million.

White lived on the 44-acre saltwater farm overlooking Blue Hill Bay until his death in 1985. The current owners of the farm, Robert and Mary Gallant, have lived part of each year there for the past three decades.

White and his wife, Katharine, purchased the farm in 1933. The barn that was the setting for “Charlotte’s Web,” the beloved children’s book about a pig named Wilbur and his friendship with a spider named Charlotte, is still there, including the famous rope swing whose motion was mimicked in White’s writing.

Mary Gallant, quoted in an article that will appear in the September/October issue of Yankee magazine, said schoolchildren who visited the farm would sit on hay bales in the barn and listen to a recording of White reading from “Charlotte’s Web.”

“They swing on the same rope swing that they knew Fern had; they sit on the milking stool where Fern had sat,” she told the magazine. “I wanted them to grow up remembering this day. I hoped one day they’d want to find Mr. White’s other writings.”

White also wrote “Stuart Little,” a tale of “rat/mouse” who had human parents. In addition to his children’s books, he wrote for the New Yorker and revised and expanded “The Elements of Style,” originally written by William Strunk, a style guide that no self-respecting writer would be without.

This story will be updated.

