Four siblings of the Kenney family were reunited July 25. They are Irene Kenney Damren, 101; Birdena Kenney Padham, 91; Loraine Kenney Chandler, 86; and Raymond Kenney, 99.

Raymond traveled from Tulsa, Oklahoma, to join his sisters, and Loraine traveled from Zephyrhills, Florida. Padham lives in Madison and Damren, formerly of Norridgewock, now resides at Harbor Hill in Belfast.

From left are Irene Kenney Damren, Birdena Kenney Padham, Loraine Kenney Chandler and Raymond Kenney. Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Another brother Angus Kenney, 97, lives in Madison and Florida and was not available.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.