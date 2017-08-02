Firefighters from Baldwin and several neighboring towns battled a house fire in Baldwin late Wednesday night that was apparently started by a lightning strike, Baldwin Fire Chief Jason Brown said.

A dispatcher for the Cumberland County Communications Center said the fire at 369 Bridgton Road was reported around 8 p.m.

The American Red Cross of Maine said in a statement that a disaster action team will be working with seven people who were displaced by the fire to find food, housing and essentials.

