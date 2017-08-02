BATH — A 25-year-old Delaware man was arrested Tuesday for allegedly selling large amounts of crack cocaine and heroin in the Bath-Brunswick area.

Kyle Rivers of Bear, Delaware, was charged with aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs, a Class A crime. According to a release by the MDEA, the Mid-Coast District Task Force has been investigating Rivers and the distribution of heroin and crack cocaine in the Bath-Brunswick area for a month.

Agents with the Maine DEA say they discovered hundreds of doses of heroin and prescription drugs, as well as $10,500 in cash, in a room belonging to Kyle Rivers of Bear, Delaware. Courtesy photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Rivers was stopped in a rental car he was driving at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday by Bath Police and MDEA agents in Bath. According to a release, Rivers was “en route to deliver heroin and crack cocaine to a location in the city.”

Brunswick police and MDEA agents also searched a room Rivers was renting at a Brunswick hotel. Found and seized from the room were 772 doses of heroin, 63 doses of crack cocaine, 476 Xanax pills, and $10,500 in “suspected drug proceeds.” MDEA estimates the street value of the drugs to be $25,000.

Rivers was arrested without incident and transported to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, where bail was set at $50,000 cash. Because of a prior conviction in Maryland, for which Rivers is on probation, charges were aggravated.

Officers from the Topsham, Bath and Brunswick police departments, as well as officers from the Sagadahoc and Lincoln County sheriff’s offices participated in the investigation and arrest.

