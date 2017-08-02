AUGUSTA
Tuesday at 8:03 a.m., an animal was taken to the Kennebec Valley Humane Society shelter after a Commerce Drive caller requested a check on the welfare of the animal.
10:36 a.m., a Cony Street caller reported a shoplifting or theft incident.
12:53 p.m., property was reported recovered on Front Street.
3:19 p.m., one person was arrested after a report of a dog bite from a Middle Road caller.
3:35 p.m., a Green Street caller reported harassment.
3:51 p.m., one person was arrested after a report of theft or shoplifting from a Civic Center Drive caller.
4:04 p.m., a Water Street caller reported harassment.
5:37 p.m., a Bangor Street caller reported theft.
10:03 p.m., a 17-year old was summoned on a charge of possession of alcohol or liquor by a minor after a Water Street caller reported intoxicated people.
10:06 p.m., a Dickman Street caller reported suspicious activity.
Wednesday at 2:59 a.m., a Washington Street caller reported a disturbance.
6:05 a.m., a North Street caller reported theft.
BELGRADE
Tuesday at 8:25 p.m., a caller from Sahagian Road reported an accident involving a truck hauling a boat trailer.
FARMINGDALE
Tuesday at 5:19 p.m., a caller reported theft of a wallet.
GARDINER
Tuesday at 9:02 p.m., a Clinton Street caller reported theft of a vehicle.
8:27 p.m., a 52-year-old Augusta woman was issued a summons charging her with false public alarm or report after a complaint by a Dresden Avenue caller.
Wednesday at 6:21 a.m., a West Street caller reported finding graffiti.
HALLOWELL
Tuesday at 7:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Winthrop and Pleasant streets.
SIDNEY
Tuesday at 11:11 p.m., a Jandreau Way caller reported trespassing.
WEST GARDINER
Tuesday at 10:45 a.m., a Lakeland Drive caller reported vandalism to his pool.
WINTHROP
Monday at 11:41 p.m., a caller reported fraud.
4:11 p.m., a caller reported harassment.
4:56 p.m., a caller reported animal cruelty.
Tuesday at 7:05 a.m., a caller reported an abandoned vehicle.
9 a.m. and 11:03 p.m., a caller reported a suspicious person or circumstance.
12:30 p.m., a caller reported theft.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Wednesday at 2:27 a.m., two people were arrested after a Washington Street caller reported a disturbance. Tory T. Keith Jr., 27, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, loud unreasonable noise and criminal mischief; and Tommel Bryce Johnson, 28, of Augusta, was charged with obstructing government administration.
3:34 a.m., Marshall M. Leavitt, 45, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, at the police station on Union Street.