Maine Gov. Paul LePage elevated his criticism of U.S. Sens. Susan Collins and Angus King to a national scale Wednesday with a sharply worded opinion piece in the Wall Street Journal.

LePage took aim at King, an independent who often votes with Democrats, and Collins, a moderate Republican, for their votes against the failed effort by Senate Republicans last week to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Collins was one of only three Republicans who opposed the latest health care reform effort.

“Sadly, this is no surprise from senators who are more comfortable cutting deals in the polished marble corridors of Washington than meetings with Mainers struggling to make ends meet in Lewiston, Millinocket or Fort Kent,” the governor wrote the Journal, whose opinion pages are often a must-read for conservatives everywhere.

The reference to the “polished marble corridors of Washington,” was noteworthy, since the governor himself continues to toy in public with the notion of running for the Senate. He made several trips to Washington, D.C., this spring to meet with members of Congress and the Trump administration. Many of his meetings were private, according to his official calendar, and neither he nor his staff have answered questions about the meetings, fueling further speculation about his own political plans.

LePage already had criticized King and Collins this week during a radio interview and in his weekly radio address, in which he called the senators “downright dangerous,” although it’s worth noting that LePage also opposed the Senate bill originally.

“U.S. senators like Senators Susan Collins and Angus King are enjoying Cadillac health insurance plans while they are mandating Americans ride a moped,” he said. “They are so busy seeking the national limelight, they are ignoring the people in their own state.”

The Journal column moves LePage’s continued pressure on the Maine senators to a national stage.

He wrote that the senators should firmly oppose any attempts to expand Medicaid, something he has successfully scaled back in Maine. He also suggested they look at a state health insurance reform bill passed in 2012 but negated by the Affordable Care Act as a model nationally. That law, PL 90, was not in place long enough to determine how successful it was but LePage and others have continually pushed it as an alternative to the ACA.

Many of the points LePage made in his column echoed a June 27 letter to Collins urging her to support a “conservative, free market” approach, but his column was far more critical.

“Ms. Collins and Mr. King have ignored these ideas, since they are more interested in preening for the cameras than in making real progress,” LePage wrote.

His rhetoric – particularly toward Collins, who is a member of his party and has resisted many opportunities to criticize him over the past seven years – could serve multiple purposes.

LePage is nearing the end of his second term as governor and has entertained the idea of running for the Senate against King next year, although he has repeatedly sent mixed signals about his intentions.

If he were to run, he would need to challenge state Sen. Eric Brakey of Auburn in the primary and, even if he won, would face off against a popular senator in King. Democrats – recognizing King’s strength – would likely sit that race out.

But LePage is watching Collins closely as well. Reelected to a fourth term in 2014, Collins is a powerful moderate voice in a Senate that has become increasingly polarized. Many, including LePage, believe Collins is ready to step away from the Washington stage and return home to run for governor. Collins has not ruled out a run for governor and has said she’s likely to make her decision this fall.

If Collins does run, she would need to resign from her Senate seat two years before her current term ends. A replacement would have to be named and that authority rests with LePage, who theoretically could appoint himself to the seat without ever having to campaign. Some, however, don’t believe that LePage alone could make the appointment. If Collins waits long enough to resign her Senate seat – and also wins the governor’s race – she may be able to pick her own Senate successor.

LePage’s criticism of Collins is a signal to Republican primary voters and donors that he is unlikely to support her if she does run for governor. LePage’s longtime health and human services commissioner, Mary Mayhew, has declared her candidacy and has pledged to continue with many of the reforms LePage has pushed. Collins is among the most popular senators in the country, largely because of crossover appeal to independents and Democrats, but she is not universally loved within conservative circles of her own party. A primary might be a tougher challenge for Collins than a general election race.

During a radio interview Tuesday, the governor was asked if he had spoken with Collins about the health care vote.

“I spoke with Senator Collins on this. I thought she was coming around and then the vote came and I was so disappointed,” he said. “She is not even giving us a shot at debating on the floor. And Senator King, he’s never talked to us. I mean, Senator King and Representative Pingree have never called our office.”

LePage also accused the senator of being uninformed.

“I have great admiration for Senator Collins. I think when she is well-briefed on an issue, most of the time she will take a reasonable vote,” he said. “But when she is not familiar with what’s happening in her state and she is looking at the national stage, and only the national stage, she makes a lot of errors.”

Annie Clark, Collins’ spokeswoman, responded to LePage’s radio interview Tuesday and dismissed the criticism.

“Senator Collins met with countless people prior to these votes, including hundreds of consumers, employers, rural nursing home and hospital executives, insurance regulators and actuaries, and health care providers,” Clark said. “She believes strongly that she cast the right votes on behalf of the people of Maine. We must now work together on a bipartisan bill that fixes the serious flaws in the ACA and works for all Americans.”

King’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

