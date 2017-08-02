WATERVILLE — Rep. Colleen Madigan, D-Waterville, will hold in-district constituent hours from 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Jorgensen’s Café, 103 Main St. She holds office hours the first Saturday of every month at the cafe, according to a news release from the House Democractic Office.

The event can provide residents with an opportunity to hear updates from Augusta, ask questions about policy making and share opinions on state matters. The event also can serve as an opportunity for residents navigating state agencies to voice their concerns.

Madigan is serving her first term in the Maine Legislature and represents part of Oakland and part of Waterville. She previously served a term in the Maine Senate. She serves on the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee.

For more information, call 231-1442.

