Portland police say they have asked the state Attorney General’s Office to review the circumstances of a disturbance at a Monument Square restaurant Saturday afternoon.

A popular sandwich restaurant in the square took to Facebook to vent frustration about the lack of mental health services in Maine after a man entered the deli and began acting erratically and aggressively.

Surveillance video from inside Sisters Gourmet Deli was posted Tuesday, and showed the man, later identified as Jesse James Taylor, ranting and raving at the female staff, who called police.

“A man, clearly under the influence and likely battling mental health issues, entered the Deli and put MY GIRLS in danger,” the post read. “This is what happens when mental health is ignored. This is what happens when people are using drugs in Monument Square and it is ignored. This is what happens when a City doesn’t have programs in place to deal with unstable people. This is what happens when the City doesn’t want to deal with it.”

The deli owner said it took police about 10 minutes to respond, and that a stranger on the street helped coax the man out of the restaurant before officers arrived.

In a statement Wednesday, police said they arrived and arrested Taylor just after he’d left the deli.

He taken to the Cumberland County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct, interference with constitutional rights, and criminal mischief.

On Monday Taylor pleaded guilty to the disorderly conduct charge and was sentenced to five days in jail. The case is being referred to the Civil Rights Division of the Attorney General’s Office for review because Taylor was insulting the female staff specifically because of their gender.

Taylor has also been ordered to stay out of Sisters Gourmet Deli.

As of noon Wednesday the video had been viewed about 29,000 times

