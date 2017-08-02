IN ANSON, Tuesday at 4:45 p.m., trespassing was reported on Front Street.

IN AVON, Tuesday at 3:30 p.m., theft was reported on Rangeley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Tuesday at 4:44 p.m., a scam was reported on Huff Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 10:21 a.m., a disturbance was reported on High Street.

8:11 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Norridgewock Road.

8:30 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

9:39 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Western Avenue.

IN FARMINGTON, Tuesday at 9:46 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Moore Avenue.

8:55 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

9:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Fairbanks Road.

IN JAY, Tuesday at 6:55 p.m., theft was reported on Jay Plaza Lane.

7:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Jewell Street.

11:11 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Main and Tweedie streets.

Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., threatening was reported on Ward Hill Road.

9:50 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Nathan Street.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Tuesday at 9:33 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Burrill Hill Road.

4:48 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Childs Road.

4:52 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Smithfield Road.

IN OAKLAND, Tuesday at 4:43 p.m., fraud was reported on Oak Street.

11:24 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on McGrath Pond Road.

Wednesday at 2:23 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Tuesday at 1:37 p.m., shoplifting was reported on Somerset Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Tuesday at 9:38 p.m., theft was reported on Hanover Street.

10:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Dr. Mann Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 9:33 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Main Street.

10:27 a.m., a burglary was reported on Western Avenue.

11:09 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Winter Street.

12:17 p.m., fraud was reported in Elm Plaza.

1:33 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

1:36 p.m., harassment was reported on College Avenue.

1:53 p.m., a fight call was taken on Hillside Avenue.

8:06 p.m., shoplifting was reported at the Maine Smoke Shop on College Avenue.

9:13 p.m., harassment was reported on Western Avenue.

11:21 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.

11:24 p.m., a fight call was taken on College Avenue.

Wednesday at 12:12 a.m., a fire call was made at Super Shoes on Washington Street.

3:06 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

4:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Tuesday at 8:10 a.m., theft was reported at Winslow Public Works on Halifax Street.

10:56 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Taylor Road.

3:52 p.m., fraud was reported on Halifax Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Tuesday at 4:20 p.m., Christopher Walker, 39, of Farmington, was arrested on charges of trafficking in schedule X and Z drugs and possession of a schedule W drug.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Tuesday at 7:01 a.m., Jared A. Moody, 37, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two charges of possession of sexually explicit material of a minor under 12.

1:52 p.m., Richard L. Jackson, 50, of Palmyra, was arrested for failing to appear in court.

2:33 p.m., Christian A. Newton, 19, of Skowhegan, was arrested on two warrants.

8:13 p.m., Hunter Lawrence Patten, 22, of St. Albans, was arrested on an affidavit for theft.

9:33 p.m., Shane Eric Murphy, 42, of Norridgewock, was arrested on three warrants for unpaid fines.

11:51 p.m., Christopher David Paquette, 46, of Fairfield, was arrested on a probation hold.

Wednesday at 3:51 a.m., Jessica D. Taylor, 39, of East Madison, was arrested on charges of assault on an emergency medical care provider, possession of scheduled drugs with an LSD tab and possession of prescription drugs.

IN WATERVILLE, Tuesday at 8:48 a.m., Bradley L. Haskell, 42, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

