SIDNEY — Sue Lauria, a lifetime member of Sidney Historical Society, will give a talk about the Lincoln Family — From Massachusetts to Sidney and Back to Massachusetts at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 8, at the Grange.

Lauria has been coming to the Grange to do research for several years. She will describe the migration of one branch of the Lincoln family from Hingham, Massachusetts, to Vassalboro/Sidney, and their return to Abington/Whitman, Massachusetts.

The Elbridge Lincoln family’s response to the challenges, advancements and disasters of the 19th century, especially the Civil War, determined the family’s home and occupation shifts. No known members of the family still reside in Sidney, but many descendants live in Plymouth County home of the first Lincolns in New England.

For more information, call 724-8032.

