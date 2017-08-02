WASHINGTON — President Trump has signed a bill imposing new sanctions on Russia, ending immediate hopes of a reset of U.S. relations with the Kremlin and marking a defeat for his administration, which had expressed concerns that the legislation infringed upon executive power.

A White House official said that the president signed the measure on Wednesday morning, nearly a week after it was passed by the Senate with a veto-proof majority. And he intends to issue a signing statement, which will highlight his concerns with it.

Russia has already retaliated against the U.S. for the new sanctions, announcing that it would order 750 U.S. embassy personnel to leave the country and seize U.S. diplomatic properties.

In addition to new sanctions, the bill requires congressional review for any actions the administration might seek to take to lift sanctions in the future.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.

