The Acadia Wind Ensemble will present a summer concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4 in the Messalonskee Performing Arts Center in Oakland.

The band consists of music educators from all across Maine. The group meets once a year to perform advanced repertoire for the band medium. The Acadia Wind Ensemble was created by Manager, Jennifer Fortin and Director, Andrew Forster.

This year, guest conductor Anthony Maiello, from George Mason University in Virginia, will return for his fifth year directing Acadia.

Friday’s concert is free of charge, donations are welcome.

For additional information, email Jennifer Fortin at [email protected] or Andy Forster at [email protected].

