Archipelago! The Island Institute’s store and gallery will host an opening reception for its summer gallery show from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at 386 Main St. during Rockland’s First Friday Art Walk.

Attendees can see new pieces and meet some of the artists. The show, which will highlight the work of painters Wendy Newcomb and Gary Hoyle, as well as Appleton wood turner Richard Dunham, will run Aug. 4 through Oct. 29.

"Basin Mist" by Wendy Newcomb Contributed photo Cherry Burl vase by Richard Dunham Contributed photo "Melt Water Channels" by Gary Hoyle Contributed photo

Newcomb is a representational painter whose primary mediums include oil, gouache and acrylic.

Most of Hoyle’s work has been at the interface of art and science. For 28 years, he served as an exhibits artist and the curator of natural history at the Maine State Museum.

Dunham works in his woodshop in his 1850’s farmhouse, turning locally found burls into bowls and vases, as well as artistic pieces for display. The cherry burls are from native Maine Cherry harvested from dead or dying trees on his property or from the land of friends in the area. Burls are knoblike growths on the trunk or limbs of a tree.

Other artists whose work will be featured in the summer gallery show include: Valerie Aponik (painter), Thom Buescher (painter), Helen Farnham (felt artist), Monhegan artist Dylan Metrano (papercuts), and Paul Woonrooij (furniture maker).

For more information, call Lisa Mossel Vietze at 596-0701.

