The Rangeley Friends of the Arts’ 37th annual Art in August will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, in Oquossoc Park in Oquossoc Village.

Prizes will be awarded in both fine art and fine craft categories. Ribbons will be awarded early so that throughout the day, the public can enjoy viewing the winning pieces.

For more information, visit rangeleyarts.org.

