ArtWalk Gardiner will continue in its 13th year on Friday, Aug. 4, in artists’ studios, galleries, shops and other venues throughout downtown Gardiner. The event will feature unique works of art ranging from paintings, drawings, fine art prints and photography to textiles, sculpture, jewelry and ceramics.

There will be fiddle music throughout the evening played by Owen Kennedy and Alden Gilg, as well as a printmaking demonstration at Circling the Square Fine Art Press at 6:30 p.m.

SpinOff Studio Artist will show their work in their future location at 252 Water St. A dance party with D.J. Haunt also is planned. Lise Becu’s sculpture, “The Mother” is on display at Johnson Hall Mini Park, and there is variety of art wheat pasted to many Water Street businesses.

Featured artist showing work at the ArtWalk include Artdogs, Karen Adrienne, John Carnes, Adrienne Beacham, Ken Carlson, Circling the Square Fine Art Press members, Matt Demers, Sophie Felder, Dee Keneagy, Kala Ladenheim, Peggy Cope Masche, Allison McKeen, Roland Preble, Tanya Russell, Robert Saunders, SpinOff Studio members, Christine Sullivan, UMA students Amy Jones and Brianna Daley, Marylu Wellwood, Catherine Worthington, and Bridgett Wagner.

For more information, email [email protected].

