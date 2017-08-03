FAIRFIELD/HINCKLEY — Kennebec Valley Community College is expanding its capacity to reach individuals who want to become child care and preschool teachers, educational technicians, or home childcare providers the opportunity to enroll in its online Associate in Applied Science in Early Childhood Education program with free tuition.

The program is designed to prepare students as confident and inspired early childhood educators. The program curriculum combines theory and practical application in the areas of child development, cognitive, social emotional, language and literacy development, and curriculum design and implementation with an emphasis on ACES and resiliency, science, technology, engineering, math (STEM), family engagement, health, safety, nutrition and wellness.

The KVCC Bring College to ME Scholarship program allows individuals with no prior experience working in the field of education to enroll in the online degree program with the added support of a mobile Student Success Navigator to positively impact student retention and success. The Navigator will meet with enrolled students in public locations (such as libraries and adult education and community centers) close to their home or employment to reduce transportation and time barriers.

Criteria for the KVCC Bring College to ME Scholarship:

— must be a Maine resident;

— must reside in Somerset or Knox county;

— must have an interest in becoming an early childhood educator;

— must have reliable internet access and motivation to succeed;

— must be accepted into the KVCC online Early Childhood Education AAS program.

If you meet the above criteria, you may qualify for a scholarship and earn a degree in Early Childhood Education free online at the college.

Fees and books are not covered by the scholarship.

For more information, visit kvcc.me.edu.

