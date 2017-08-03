BRUNSWICK — Ebenezer’s Brew Pub, which opened in 2014, has closed, according to an employee at its sister restaurant, Ebenezer’s Pub in Lovell. The brewpub was located on Route 1 just south of downtown Brunswick.

Lively Brewing Co., which was the in-house brewery for Ebenezer’s, saw its production volume fall by more than 50 percent in 2016. Lively made 7,823 gallons of beer in 2015 and 3,900 in 2016, according to data provided by the state.

Ebenezer’s Pub in Lovell remains open. It has been named the No. 1 Beer Bar in the World by Beer Advocate and the Top Beer Destination in the World by ratebeer.com.

