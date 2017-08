FAYETTE — Underwood Memorial Library will hold the 50th anniversary of the 1967 Silver Tea and Artisan Show from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6. Refreshments will be served.

In addition to artisans’ art and crafts work, historic photos and newspaper clippings also will be on display. There will be a signature list of the more than 200 people who came to the 1967 show on display.

For more information, email [email protected].

