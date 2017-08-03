Nature Photographer Gary Westerhoff will present an hour long narrated slide show “Grizzlies and Friends,” at 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, on the big movie screen at the Lakeside Theater on Main Street, Rangeley.

Westerhoff is a professional environmental engineer, a nature photographer and a long time summer visitor to the Rangeley area. The show is presented by the Rangeley Friends of the Arts and the Westerhoff Family Foundation.

Admission to the show is free, however, the Rangeley Friends of the Arts will accept donations to support their local programs. All attendees will be entered into a drawing for a door prize with the winner receiving an autographed copy of one of Westerhoff’s nature books.

For more information, call 864-5000 or visit www.rangeleyarts.org

