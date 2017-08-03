A new Big Fin Poké is coming soon to South Portland. It’s the second location for the Westbrook restaurant specializing in Hawaiian-style sushi.

The new restaurant will be in the space that had been occupied by the Plaza 29 convenience store at 29 Western Ave., across from the Olde English Village apartments.

Owner Jimmy Liang announced the new restaurant on the Big Fin Poké Facebook page and said he will post an opening date soon.

Poké is a raw fish salad made of cubed, seasoned fish served in a bowl with a variety of other ingredients, such as edamame, seaweed and shredded ginger. Poké has been a party and grocery store staple in Hawaii for decades, but in recent years has become a wildly popular mainland dish.

The original Big Fin Poké , located at 855 Main St. in Westbrook, opened last winter. In the spring, Liang told Maine Sunday Telegram restaurant reviewer Andrew Ross he had plans to turn it into a chain.

