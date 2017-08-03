WISCASSET — Fashions of Their Times 1805-1925, an interactive fashion workshop, will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Aug. 5, in the barn at the Nickels-Sortwell House, 121 Main St. The barn entrance is on Federal Street.

Peggy Konitzky, Wiscasset site manager and historic costume collector, will provide an entertaining and informative look at the wild ride of fashion from the early 19th century to the Roaring Twenties. Those who attend can see the types of clothes these women would have worn.

What did wealthy women like Tempe Lee and Jane Nickels wear in 1807? How had fashion changed by the time Mollie Tucker lived in Wiscasset as a young mother in the 1860s? What did privileged women like Gertrude and Frances Sortwell wear as the 19th century moved into the 20th?The program includes an illustrated slide show and examples of the kind of clothes these women wore from Konitzky’s personal collection as well as the collection of local antique dealer Faye Snyder of Parade Antiques. Attendees can try on a bustle.

Tickets, not available at the event, will cost $25 or $15 for Historic New England members. For tickets, call 882-7169 or visit shop.historicnewengland.org.

For more information, visit historicnewengland.org, call 882-7169 or email [email protected].

