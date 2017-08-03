Jefferson Historical Society will hold its annual Open House, Exhibit Day and Choose-Your-Own Cookies sale from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5.
Displays related to Jefferson’s history, old photographs, tours of the building and more will be available on all three floors of the building. Ralph Bond’s 1800’s horse-drawn hearse will be displayed outside, weather permitting.
Recent additions to the historical societies collection, including original documents related to Jonathan Eames, an early settler, tools, Park & Pollard crocks and many other items of interest, will be on view.
The Choose-Your-Own Cookies sale will be ongoing, as long as the cookies last. Also available will be the societies historical photos calendars for 2017 and 2018, along with lunches from Sully’s Extra Ordinary Dogs wagon.
For more information, call 540-5258.