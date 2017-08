AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 7:21 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Green Street.

7:59 a.m., criminal trespassing was reported on Water Street.

8:37 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Front Street.

9:43 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Water Street.

10:43 a.m., a city ordinance violation was reported on Leighton and Stony Brook roads.

10:59 a.m., property was recovered on Hospital Street.

11:54 a.m., a well-being check was performed on North Belfast Avenue.

11:57 a.m., disorderly conduct was reported on Green Street.

12:06 p.m., needles were recovered on Washington Street.

12:24 p.m., fraud was reported on Civic Center Drive.

12:28 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Bridge Street.

1:45 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on Western Avenue.

2:12 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

2:20 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Water Street.

3:20 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on New England Road.

3:49 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Gage Street.

4:11 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Green Street.

4:48 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

4:48 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

5:03 p.m., a well-being check was performed on New England Road.

5:17 p.m., theft was reported on Capitol Street.

5:18 p.m. a well-being check was performed on Civic Center Drive.

5:36 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Green and Dayton streets.

6:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Summer Street.

8:01 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on New England Road.

8:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Washington Street.

8:34 p.m., an overdose rescue was performed on Eastern Avenue.

9:05 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Whitten Road.

9:09 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Commonwealth Drive.

10:24 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Winter Street.

Thursday at 1:37 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Boothby Street.

4:28 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Bond Brook Road.

4:45 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

FARMINGDALE

Wednesday at 2:30 p.m., sex offenses were reported by a caller on Litchfield Road.

GARDINER

Wednesday at 12:15 p.m., harassment was reported on Summer Street.

4:17 p.m., vandalism was reported on West Street.

HALLOWELL

Wednesday at 10:45 a.m., littering was reported on Water Street.

11:04 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Second Street.

1:09 p.m., property was recovered on Winthrop and Water streets.

MANCHESTER

Wednesday at 12:04 p.m., trespassing was reported on Pete’s Way.

WEST GARDINER

Wednesday at 11:04 a.m., theft was reported on Indiana Road.

WINTHROP

Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., a well-being check was performed on an unidentified street.

5:27 p.m., assault was reported on an unidentified street.

5:30 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on an unidentified street.

6:31 p.m., criminal mischief was reported on an unidentified street.

Thursday at 5:29 a.m., a well-being check was performed on an unidentified street.

ARRESTS

AUGUSTA

Wednesday at 4:38 p.m., Gerald Stackpole, 40, of Augusta, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct, on New England Road.

7:57 p.m., Shannon Naomi Perkins, 37, of Manchester, was arrested on three warrants and additional charges of theft by unauthorized taking or transfer and violating conditions of release, after shoplifting was reported on Civic Center Drive.

8:32 p.m., a 17-year-old juvenile was arrested on a probation hold, after an attempt to locate was performed on Gage Street.

9:41 p.m., David A. St. Germaine, 31, of Lewiston, was arrested on a warrant, after a traffic stop was performed on Western Avenue and Orchard Street. During the same traffic stop, a 29-year-old Auburn man also was issued a summons on a charge of failing to register his motor vehicle for more than 150 days.

9:59 p.m., Dustin James Woodworth, 32, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant, on Union Street.

MONMOUTH

Wednesday at 5:50 p.m., Christopher James Sidelinger, 32, of Whitefield, was arrested on a probation hold, on Academy Road.

