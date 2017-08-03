AUGUSTA — The Kennebec Valley YMCA’s Summer Pre-K program participants took a short guided walk on July 26 to evaluate walkability in th community. The Children walked on three roads surrounding the YMCA, located at 31 Union St. in Augusta.

With help from adult staff, the group observed what features were available to make walking safe and enjoyable. In particular, the group was observing: walking room, visibility, traffic, street crossings, variables that would impact safe walking rules/protocol and the pleasantness of their walking environment.

Motivated by the understanding that people are more likely to walk in pleasant and safe environments the group set out to identify walkability gaps. It was determined by the group that Union Street, Capital Street and the street leading to the KV YMCA are all designed to make walking safe and easy for people of all ages and abilities. In fact, the study yielded a positive results, scoring a 29 out of a possible 30 for walkability. Capitol Park is a perfect place for an afternoon stroll.

For more information, visit kvymca.org/blog.

