MADISON — Sons of the American Legion will host its annual lobster or steak bake from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at the Madison American Legion hall, 20 S. Maple St.

Cost is $15 per person and $8 for each additional lobster or steak.

Proceeds to benefit the Madison Squadron 39 Sons of The American Legion various charities.

Advance tickets are encouraged, call 858-3855, or stop at K Tronics on Main Street or the American Legion hall after 3:30 p.m. on Mondays, and Wednesdays through Saturdays.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.