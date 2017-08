SALT LAKE CITY, Utah. — Corey Vail, of South China, and Karen Allen, of West Gardiner, recently received degree from Western Governors University.

Vail received his Master of Business Administration in healthcare management.

Allen received her Bachelor of Science in nursing.

The university held its 33rd semi-annual commencement ceremony on July 15 at the Salt Palace Convention Center in Salt Lake City and celebrated the graduation of more than 10,000 graduates.

