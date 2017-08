Celebration Barn Theater will present Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris. The show will feature comedians Hilary Chaplain, RenĂ© Johnson and Early Evening Show regulars Fritz Grobe, Shane and Collin Miclon, and the Early Evening Show Orchestra.

The show, a spoof of late-night talk shows, has been performed from Maine to Switzerland and built its reputation with a 14-year run at the Oddfellow Theater in Buckfield.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for children (17 and younger). For tickets, visit CelebrationBarn.com or call 743-8452.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.