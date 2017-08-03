Celebration Barn Theater will present Mike Miclon’s The Early Evening Show at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at 190 Stock Farm Road in South Paris. The show will feature comedians Hilary Chaplain, René Johnson and Early Evening Show regulars Fritz Grobe, Shane and Collin Miclon, and the Early Evening Show Orchestra.

The show, a spoof of late-night talk shows, has been performed from Maine to Switzerland and built its reputation with a 14-year run at the Oddfellow Theater in Buckfield.

Tickets cost $15 for adults, $13 for seniors, and $10 for children (17 and younger). For tickets, visit CelebrationBarn.com or call 743-8452.

