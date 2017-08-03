IN BINGHAM, Wednesday at 8:34 p.m., a bail violation was reported on Owens Street.

IN CANAAN, Wednesday at 12:38 p.m., theft was reported on Clarke Street.

8:02 p.m., trespassing was reported on Birchwood Drive.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Wednesday at 12:20 p.m., harassment was reported on Adams Road.

8:11 p.m., harassment was reported on Vienna Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Wednesday at 12:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

8:12 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

11:10 a.m., fraud was reported on Wood Street.

IN FARMINGTON, Wednesday at 8 a.m., vandalism was reported on Maguire Street.

1:42 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Farmington Falls Road.

IN HARTLAND, Wednesday at 6:11 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Canaan Road.

IN INDUSTRY, Wednesday at 7:05 a.m., an assault was reported on Industry Road.

IN JAY, Wednesday at 8:18 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

1:30 p.m., harassment was reported on Main Street.

11:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Wednesday at 7:13 a.m., vandalism was reported on River Road.

IN PALMYRA, Wednesday at 8:17 p.m., vandalism was reported on Main Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Wednesday at 2 p.m., threatening was reported on Hartland Avenue.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Wednesday at 4:27 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Canaan Road.

2:43 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

7:10 p.m., theft was reported on Waterville Road.

IN SOLON, Wednesday at 2:41 p.m., theft was reported on South Main Street.

4:55 p.m., a disturbance was reported on North Main Street.

IN ST. ALBANS, Wednesday at 5:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Grant Road.

10:15 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stage Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 9:25 a.m., theft was reported at the Home Place Inn on College Avenue.

9:50 a.m., harassment was reported on Collette Street.

10:38 a.m., a burglary was reported on Prospect Street.

3:19 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Victoria Drive.

5:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on King Court.

6:26 p.m., a protection order violation was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

6:48 p.m., threatening was reported on Hathaway Street.

7:21 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on College Avenue.

7:38 p.m., theft was reported in The Concourse.

9:32 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Winter Street.

10:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on King Street.

11:25 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

Thursday at 12:21 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spring Street.

2:52 a.m., suspicious activity was reported in The Concourse.

IN WELD, Wednesday at 6:56 p.m., a disturbance was reported on West Side Road.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wednesday, Koren Velez, 65, of Wilton, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

Mark Nyboe, 62, of Farmington, was arrested on a warrant.

Thursday, Heather Foss, 43, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of furnishing a place for a minor to drink alcohol.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Wednesday at 7:04 a.m., Mark Anthony Prentiss, 41, of Skowhegan, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle after a suspension and falsifying documents.

11:47 a.m., Ernest Norman Nault, 47, of Skowhegan, was arrested for unpaid fines.

12:19 p.m., Caleb Ryan McDougal, 18, of Hartland, was arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, domestic violence terrorizing and criminal mischief.

5:53 p.m., Mary Louise Fournier, 46, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a charge of disorderly conduct.

6:43 p.m., Kevin Rhode, 27, of Solon, was arrested on a probation hold.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 4:58 p.m., Amanda L. Marcoux, 37, of Waterville, was arrested on a warrant.

9:54 p.m., Ryan P. Schall, 26, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

Thursday at 1:24 a.m., Dakota L. L’italien, 25, of Monmouth, was arrested on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence and violating conditions of release.

1:31 a.m., Michael Mallatt, 38, of Santa Rosa, California, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

SUMMONSES

IN FAIRFIELD, Tuesday at 7:07 p.m., Jean M. Judkins, 72, of Norridgewock, was summoned on charges of operating a vehicle after a suspension and failing to produce evidence of car insurance.

IN WATERVILLE, Wednesday at 6:54 p.m., Cory E. Bezanson, 27, of Waterville, was summoned on a charge of endangering the welfare of a child.

