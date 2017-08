WORCESTER, Mass. — Olivia Jernigan, of Readfield, and Alexander Munro, of Waterville, were named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list at Becker College.

The dean’s list recognizes all full-time students (24 or more credit hours earned for the academic year; 12 minimum each semester — September through May) whose term grade point average is 3.50 or higher with no grade below a B- and no incomplete or withdrawal/failing grades.

