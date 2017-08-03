SugarWood Gallery’s Artist of the Month Ann Woolsey will be feted at an Open House Reception from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the gallery at 248 Broadway in Farmington. Refreshments will be served.

Woolsey’s work focuses on everyday scenes and events, and are a recording of history in the making.

The artist is from Bucks County, Pennsylvania, and has been a life long visitor to the Farmington area. Her Maine home base is Clearwater Lake at a camp her grandfather built in 1950 and where her grandparents and parents frequented and where she spent several weeks at each year as a child. Many of her scenes are of the lake, camps, and events in the area.

Her work is mostly acrylics with a few watercolors. She refers to her work as ‘light filled impressionistic.’

The exhibit will remain on exhibit through August.

Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For more information, call 778-9105.

