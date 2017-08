Skowhegan Area High School’s class of ’82 will celebrate its 35th class reunion from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Bigelow Brewing Co, 473 Bigelow Hill Road, in Skowhegan.

After the reunion, classmates are welcome to converge at 5 p.m. until whenever at the Towle Farm property in Smithfield. There will be a bonfire with The Shack playing music.

For more information, call 362-1009 or visit Skowhegan Area High School Class of 1982 Facebook page.

