BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Lydia Fletcher, an accounting and business major from South China, was named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list at Geneva College.

To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a grade point average of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.