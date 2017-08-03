BEAVER FALLS, Pa. — Lydia Fletcher, an accounting and business major from South China, was named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list at Geneva College.
To be eligible for this recognition, students in traditional programs must earn a grade point average of at least 3.6 while passing 12 credit hours or more.
