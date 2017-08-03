A 15-year-old boy had to be flown by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland Wednesday after falling into a firepit in Shapleigh.
York County Sheriff William King Jr. said the incident took place just after 4 p.m. at a home off Granny Kent Pond Road.
King said the boy tripped and fell into the pit, landing on hot embers. He is expected to recover from third-degree burns, King said.
The LifeFlight helicopter landed at the Shapleigh Elementary School soccer field and transported him to the hospital.