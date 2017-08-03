“The Passion of Joan of Arc,” Carl Theodor Dreyer’s 1928 silent film masterpiece, will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 3, at Stonington Opera House, Main Street in Stonington.

Audiences have the opportunity to explore a melding of cutting edge technology and music with a great classic of the silent film era.

The film is widely regarded as a landmark of cinema, especially for its production, Dreyer’s direction and for the work of Renee Maria Falconetti as Joan, in a performance often listed as one of the finest in cinema history. Writing about the film in 1997, Roger Ebert opined “You cannot know the history of silent film unless you know the face of Renee Maria Falconetti. In a medium without words, where the filmmakers believed that the camera captured the essence of characters through their faces, to see Falconetti in Dreyer’s “The Passion of Joan of Arc” is to look into eyes that will never leave you.”

Tickets cost $18 and can be purchased online at operahousearts.org or by calling 367-2788. Deer Isle students may attend all Opera House Arts productions for free.

