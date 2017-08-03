ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Nina Tong Dennis, of Farmingdale, and Hailey E. Palleschi, of Belgrade, were named to the 2017 spring semester dean’s list at the University of Rochester.

Dennis, a senior majoring in psychology and financial economics, is the daughter of Mary Ellen Dennis and Matt Dennis, who is a graduate of Hall-Dale High School in Farmingdale.

Palleschi, a freshman majoring in psychology, is the daughter of Aaron Palleschi and Keri Palleschi, and a graduate of Messalonskee High School in Oakland.

