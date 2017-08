The house that inspired Stephen King’s famed novel “Pet Sematary” and where he wrote the story is for sale in Orrington, WCSH TV reports.

The 113 year-old, four-bedroom home sits on 3 acres and is listed for $255,000.

King was living in the rental home in 1979 when local children created an informal pet cemetery in the woods behind the house and he got the idea for his horror story.

Figuring in the plot is a cat who comes back to life, its personality markedly unimproved by the experience.

