The 2017 Wings & Wheels Spectacular is set for Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 5 and 6, at Owls Head Transportation Museum, 117 Museum St. in Owls Head.

This year’s air show event welcomes Mark Murphy’s P-51 Mustang ‘Never Miss,’ as well as airplanes from stunning partner collections, including the B-17G Flying Fortress, ‘Sentimental Journey’ with the Arizona Commemorative Air Force and the B-25 Mitchell, ‘Axis Nightmare’ with the Tri-State Warbird Museum in Ohio. These rare WWII bombers have legendary reputations to match their impressive size and power.

Sentimental Journey Contributed photo Axis Nightmare Contributed photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

First used for combat by the British Royal Air Force in 1941, the B-17G Flying Fortress bristled with heavy armament and was legendary for returning home after brutal assaults.

B-17Gs served in almost every theater of WWII and dropped over 640,000 tons of bombs. Part of the Commemorative Air Force Squadron, this is one of less than ten B-17Gs still flying in the world today. The B-25 Mitchell is a twin-engined aircraft that is most famous as the bomber used in the 1942 Doolittle Raid during WWII. The B-25 has a combat range of 1,350 miles and top speed of 275 mph.

Rain or shine, gates will open at 8 a.m. for exhibitors and at 9 a.m. for the public. The aerobatic air show will begin at approximately 1p.m. both days. In addition to the large display of assorted classic, vintage and antique vehicles on Runway 17, pre-1940 aeroplanes from the Museum’s collection will be demonstrated in the morning prior to the start of the aerobatic airshow. All flying is weather permitting. Following the conclusion of the aerobatic and WWII Warbird performances, flightline will be opened to the public, allowing visitors the rare chance to get up close to the planes and meet the pilots.

All pre-1997 vehicles are invited to join the exhibitor’s show both days to receive two free admissions per vehicle. With a full service café, childrens activities and free Model T rides.

Admission will cost $25 for adults and free for service members, children younger than 18 and career veterans with more than 20 years service and military ID.

For more information, visit owlshead.org or call 594-4418.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.