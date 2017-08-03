Snow Pond Center for the Arts and New England Music Camp will present “You’re A Good Man Charlie Brown” at 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Aug. 3 and 4, in Alumni Hall, in Sidney.

Broadway Veteran Frances Mercanti-Anthony will direct and S. Mark Aliapoulios will music direct.

Mercanti-Anthony joins the NEMC/Snow Pond faculty this summe. Broadway credits include the original company of Spring Awakening with Lea Michele and Jonathan Groff, as well as performing opposite Academy Award Winner, Mark Rylance, in Jersusalem.

The theatrical production will feature Maine students Kobi Appleby, of Topsham, McKayla Prophett, of Brunswick, and Emily Homer, of Southwest Harbor.

The production can take you straight into a Peanuts comic. Memorable music and all your favorite characters like Snoopy, Linus and Sally, make this a performance a not to miss event. Based on the comic Peanuts, by Charles Shulz, Charlie Brown has book, music and lyrics by Clark Gesner, with additional script by Michael Mayer and additional music and lyrics by Andrew Lippa.

Tickets cost $20 for adults, $10 for students, seating is limited. For tickets or more information, visit SnowPond.org or call 844-476-6976, ext. 1.

