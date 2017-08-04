CHESTERVILLE — Chesterville Family Fun Day is set for Saturday, Aug. 12.

The event will feature a parade, food, music, children’s activities, adult competitions and more.

The parade will start at 10 a.m. from North Chesterville, proceed along the Valley Road to the town hall, and culminate with a flag-raising by the American Legion Color Guard, and a tribute to individuals listed on the Chesterville Memory Wall.

The Memory Wall is being assembled especially for the event, as an opportunity for residents to recognize relatives, friends and neighbors no longer with us, and as an event fundraiser.

Floats and other participants are welcome to register to march with the parade, which is free and open to all. For more information or to register, call 897-4907.

After the parade, events including bounce houses, a petting zoo, a dunk tank, cotton candy, Chesterville Jail (for which nominations are being taken), a horseshoe tournament, a frying pan toss and a hammer toss, live music, a chicken barbecue and more will take place at the town hall.

The celebration is being organized by a coalition of community members enthusiastic about reviving Chesterville’s traditional summer parade and festival, the last of which was held over a decade ago.

This year’s planning has been spear-headed by a few committed community members and several organizations, such as the Chesterville Heritage Society, the Chesterville Select Board, the Extension Homemakers, the Fire Fighters, and Chesterville Center Union Meeting House.

Volunteers, exhibitors, vendors, parade floats, musicians and others are still being accepted.

For more information, call Kim Lessard at 713-8489.

