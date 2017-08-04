AUGUSTA
Thursday at 8:46 a.m., a well-being check was requested on Gage Street.
8:46 a.m., a well-being and mental health check was performed on Water Street.
9:48 a.m., a well-being and mental health check was requested on State Street.
10:47 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Old Belgrade Road.
11:25 p.m., a complaint about a wild animal was reported on Kenneth Street.
11:36 a.m., a complaint about mentally disturbed people was made on Medical Center Parkway.
12:20 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Civic Center Drive.
12:37 p.m., property was recovered on Piggery Road.
12:39 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Columbia Street.
1:35 p.m., a 52-year-old Augusta man was issued a summons on a charge of operating a vehicle without a license.
1:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
2:06 p.m., disorderly conduct was reported and a well-being check was requested on Chapel Street.
3:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Whitten Road.
3:05 p.m., a 29-year-old Gardiner woman was issued a summons on a charge of operating while license suspended or revoked during a traffic stop at Church Hill Road and Stevens Road.
5:34 p.m., a hit-and-run crash was reported on Civic Center Drive.
6:07 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from State Street.
6:14 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Washington Street.
6:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:18 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue.
7:46 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Water Street.
8:02 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on State Street.
8:32 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Civic Center Drive.
9:11 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Mount Vernon Avenue.
10:17 p.m., a complaint about trespassing was made on Learners Drive.
10:58 p.m., a well-being check was requested on State Street.
10:59 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Quimby Street.
Friday at 12:24 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Street.
1:23 a.m., a pedestrian check was performed at Mount Vernon Avenue and Lorette Lane.
1:26 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Bangor Street.
1:44 a.m., a complaint about intoxicated people was made at State and Bond streets.
5 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Mount Vernon Avenue.
5:29 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bond Brook Road.
5:44 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Hospital Street.
6:24 a.m., a complaint about a wild animal was made on Civic Center Drive.
FARMINGDALE
Thursday at 10:34 a.m., a complaint about telephone harassment was made on Hill Street.
GARDINER
5:03 p.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Water Street.
5:33 p.m., a complaint about an abandoned dog was made on Water Street.
8 p.m., a complaint about a dog at large was made on Sand Hill Road.
10:56 p.m., a pedestrian check was performed on Maine Avenue.
Friday at 1:05 a.m., a complaint about an animal was made on Highland Avenue.
HALLOWELL
Thursday at 8:27 a.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Hackmatack Lane.
2:10 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
4:05 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Balsam Drive.
6:28 p.m., an animal welfare check was requested on Water Street.
LITCHFIELD
Thursday at 2:26 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Richmond Road.
MANCHESTER
11:57 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Myrtle Street.
1:45 p.m., a person was taken to the hospital from Myrtle Street.
10:47 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summerhaven Road.
MONMOUTH
Thursday at 9:56 a.m., a theft was reported to police at the Monmouth police station.
10:13 a.m., a complaint about harassment was made on Cobbossee Road.
5:48 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Tillson Road.
7:11 p.m., a well-being check was requested on Main Street.
8:25 p.m., a complaint about harassment was made on U.S. Route 202.
9:16 p.m., property was recovered on Warren Road.
WEST GARDINER
Thursday at 9:35 a.m., a theft of two dock platforms were reported on Lewiston Road.
ARRESTS
AUGUSTA
Thursday at 8:24 a.m., Derek K. Campbell, 56, of Augusta, was arrested on charges of operating while license suspended and operating under the influence after a vehicle crash on Dickman Street.
9:17 a.m., Dustin Byron Brooks, 31, of Augusta, was arrested on a probation hold following a well-being check on West River Road.
1:56 p.m., Rikki L. White, 31, of Sanford, was arrested on charges of violating conditions of release and operating after habitual offender revocation.
9:57 p.m., John P. Ranlett, 38, of Augusta, was arrested on a warrant after a complaint about disorderly conduct on Riverside Drive.