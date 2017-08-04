DRESDEN — The Lincoln County Historical Association netted more than $15,000 at Kermess at Pownalborough Courth House on July 23.

Some 100 people attended the party. The proceeds will be used to support historial association’s work in maintaining its three historic properties, and in carrying out its educational programs.

Luana Frois, of Westport Island, slices into a chocolate whiskey cake for which she and her husband were high bidders at Lincoln County Historical Association's Kermess at Pownalborough Court House. Photo courtesy of Sarah Sutter Terri Wells, of Wiscasset, displays Connie's Favorite Birthday Cake to guests at Lincoln County Historical Association's Kermess at Pownalborough Court House. Linda Belmont considers making a bid. Photo courtesy of Sarah Sutter

Guests walked around the Pownalborough grounds overlooking the Kennebec River and toured the 1761 court house building.

Dinner was served under a large tent set up in front of the court house. The guests gathered at round tables and enjoyed period music by Castlebay.

This year’s signature entree was prepared by Ben Brown of Mainely Pig Roasts. Wiscasset resident Jorge Pena created a meatless South American inspired dinner for vegetarians.

For the dessert course, 10 home-made cakes were auctioned off during a Cake Walk, which brought fun and amusement to the event.

Auctioneer Kaja Veilleux, of Thomaston Place Auction Galleries, auctioned off the cakes which raised almost $2,000. After that, almost $4000 was raised from other auction items.

In addition to the auction, Faye Snyder, a member of the association’s Collections Committee, presented her initiative to preserve and frame 18th century samplers that had recently been discovered to be in danger of disintegration because of inadequate conservation.

For more information, visit lincolncountyhistory.org.

