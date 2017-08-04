The Lincoln County Democrats will host a family lobster bake Sunday, Aug. 13, at Cider Hill Farm at 785 West Main St. in Waldoboro.

The event will feature the traditional raw oyster bar opening at noon, with lobster or hot dog dinners served at 1 p.m., catered by Jeff Hurd of The Narrows Tavern.

Mark Eves, former speaker of the Maine House of Representatives and now a candidate for the Maine governorship, is among the scheduled speakers, along with local party leaders.

New this year will be games that all can play, including a three-legged race, disc golf, a sprinkler for the children, and a tug of war for the adults.

There will be a raffle, “A Treat for Two,” dinner for two at the Turner Farm on North Haven on Aug. 24, including a round-trip boat ride from Rockland, a quilt raffle, and a mini auction.

The meal will cost $35 for a lobster dinner, $15 for a hot dog meal, or $10 for a child’s meal.

For more information, contact Betsy Wooster at 832-7746 or [email protected].

