AUGUSTA – Maine’s liquor agency is downsizing its plan to raise retail prices on “value” liquor products.

The Sun Journal reports the executive director of the Bureau of Alcoholic Beverages and Lottery Operations said Thursday the increase will be capped to prevent prices on individual items from rising more than $1.

Regulators announced the price hike on nearly 1,000 products after Gov. Paul LePage failed to ban tiny bottles known as “nips.”

Officials say the increase will bring in more state revenue at a time when it has remained flat while liquor sales grow. Opponents of the plan say it targets specific brands.

The price cap will only affect larger bottles. The 50-milliliter bottles will still increase from 99 cents to $1.49 after the proposal takes effect Oct. 1.

