IN ANSON, Thursday at 3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Portland Road.
IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Vienna Road.
IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN DETROIT, Thursday at 12:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Buttons Road.
8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Dog Town.
IN EMBDEN, Friday at 3:41 a.m., trees were reported down on Wentworth Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.
11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.
8:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.
9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estate Drive.
11:22 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
Friday at 4:47 a.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.
8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.
IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.
4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.
Friday at 7:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakes Street.
IN JAY, Thursday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in East Dixfield.
6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.
6:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Park Street.
Friday at 7:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.
8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Tupper Road.
IN NEWPORT, Thursday at 2:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
6:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:54 a.m., vandalism was reported on Harriet Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.
11:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.
12:27 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Middle Road.
4:02 p.m., theft was reported on South Factory Street.
4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.
4:58 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Waterville Road.
7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.
8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.
Friday at 6:18 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.
7:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.
IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 12:26 p.m., trees were reported down on Dexter Road.
2:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hartland Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:46 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart in Waterville Commons.
11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.
1:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.
2:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Eustis Parkway.
2:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Carey Lane.
3:19 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.
6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Western Avenue and Elm Street.
8:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.
8:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.
9:05 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Front Street.
10:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls.
11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.
11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverview Street.
Friday at 1:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.
3:27 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WELD, Friday at 5:53 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.
IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.
ARRESTS
IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Ronald Tarckini, 65, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a suspension.
Lisa Pierce, 48, of Mexico, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
Friday, John Whelpley, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., Ronald Gary Stewart, 60, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.
1:31 p.m., Melinda Marie Blodgett, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.
10:53 p.m., Heather J. Miller, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault on a pregnant person as well as a warrant.
11:30 p.m., Heidi J. Sylvester, 43, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.
Friday at 12:27 a.m., Randy Joseph Poirier, 30, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.
4:36 a.m., Terry James Nurmi, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Steven Knights, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.
7:40 p.m., Dane Holmes, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.
11:28 p.m., Nicholas Adam Hinerman, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.
11:28 p.m., Katelyn E. Elwell, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.
SUMMONS
IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:55 p.m., Robert G. Marden, 61, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended or revoked license.