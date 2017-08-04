IN ANSON, Thursday at 3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Portland Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 12:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Buttons Road.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Dog Town.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 3:41 a.m., trees were reported down on Wentworth Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estate Drive.

11:22 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 4:47 a.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

Friday at 7:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakes Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in East Dixfield.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

6:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Park Street.

Friday at 7:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Tupper Road.

IN NEWPORT, Thursday at 2:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

6:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:54 a.m., vandalism was reported on Harriet Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

11:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

12:27 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Middle Road.

4:02 p.m., theft was reported on South Factory Street.

4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

4:58 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Waterville Road.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 6:18 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

7:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 12:26 p.m., trees were reported down on Dexter Road.

2:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hartland Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:46 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart in Waterville Commons.

11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

1:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

2:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Eustis Parkway.

2:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Carey Lane.

3:19 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Western Avenue and Elm Street.

8:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

8:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

9:05 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Front Street.

10:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverview Street.

Friday at 1:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.

3:27 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WELD, Friday at 5:53 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Ronald Tarckini, 65, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a suspension.

Lisa Pierce, 48, of Mexico, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Friday, John Whelpley, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., Ronald Gary Stewart, 60, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

1:31 p.m., Melinda Marie Blodgett, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

10:53 p.m., Heather J. Miller, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault on a pregnant person as well as a warrant.

11:30 p.m., Heidi J. Sylvester, 43, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Friday at 12:27 a.m., Randy Joseph Poirier, 30, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.

4:36 a.m., Terry James Nurmi, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Steven Knights, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

7:40 p.m., Dane Holmes, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

11:28 p.m., Nicholas Adam Hinerman, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:28 p.m., Katelyn E. Elwell, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:55 p.m., Robert G. Marden, 61, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended or revoked license.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.