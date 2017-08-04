IN ANSON, Thursday at 3:08 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on New Portland Road.

IN CHESTERVILLE, Thursday at 11:07 a.m., threatening was reported on Vienna Road.

IN CLINTON, Thursday at 8:31 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN DETROIT, Thursday at 12:32 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Buttons Road.

8:44 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Dog Town.

IN EMBDEN, Friday at 3:41 a.m., trees were reported down on Wentworth Road.

IN FAIRFIELD, Thursday at 4:32 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Skowhegan Road.

11:28 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Western Avenue.

8:10 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Main Street.

9:43 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Estate Drive.

11:22 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

Friday at 4:47 a.m., a fire was reported on Skowhegan Road.

8:41 a.m., theft was reported on Middle Road.

IN FARMINGTON, Thursday at 3:57 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Franklin Health Commons.

4:23 p.m., harassment was reported on Wilton Road.

Friday at 7:20 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Oakes Street.

IN JAY, Thursday at 2:40 p.m., suspicious activity was reported in East Dixfield.

6:28 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

IN MADISON, Thursday at 10:29 a.m., trespassing was reported on Main Street.

6:32 p.m., an assault was reported on Park Street.

Friday at 7:54 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Madison Avenue.

8:27 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Tupper Road.

IN NEWPORT, Thursday at 2:34 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

6:49 p.m., an assault was reported on Elm Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Thursday at 11:54 a.m., vandalism was reported on Harriet Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Thursday at 9:34 a.m., theft was reported on West Front Street.

11:35 a.m., trespassing was reported on Fairgrounds Market Place.

12:27 p.m., a brush fire was reported on Middle Road.

4:02 p.m., theft was reported on South Factory Street.

4:26 p.m., theft was reported on Winter Street.

4:58 p.m., a vehicle fire was reported on Waterville Road.

7:20 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Water Street.

8 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

9:04 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Water Street.

Friday at 6:18 a.m., trespassing was reported on Waterville Road.

7:30 a.m., threatening was reported on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

IN ST. ALBANS, Thursday at 12:26 p.m., trees were reported down on Dexter Road.

2:57 p.m., vandalism was reported on Hartland Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 10:46 a.m., shoplifting was reported at Walmart in Waterville Commons.

11:24 a.m., harassment was reported on High Street.

1:10 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Elm Street.

2:08 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Eustis Parkway.

2:53 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

2:57 p.m., theft was reported on Carey Lane.

3:19 p.m., theft was reported on Main Street.

6:42 p.m., suspicious activity was reported at Western Avenue and Elm Street.

8:39 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Butler Court.

8:42 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Elm Street.

9:05 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Front Street.

10:19 p.m., a disturbance was reported at Head of Falls.

11:06 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Pleasant Street.

11:57 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Riverview Street.

Friday at 1:06 a.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Western Court.

3:27 a.m., an unwanted person was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WELD, Friday at 5:53 a.m., theft was reported on School Street.

IN WILTON, Thursday at 10:08 a.m., a disturbance was reported on Main Street.

ARRESTS

IN FRANKLIN COUNTY, Thursday, Ronald Tarckini, 65, of Rumford, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle after a suspension.

Lisa Pierce, 48, of Mexico, was arrested on charges of assault and disorderly conduct.

Friday, John Whelpley, 33, of Farmington, was arrested on a charge of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon.

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Thursday at 12:22 p.m., Ronald Gary Stewart, 60, of Moscow, was arrested on a charge of criminal trespassing.

1:31 p.m., Melinda Marie Blodgett, 33, of Skowhegan, was arrested on a warrant for unpaid fines.

10:53 p.m., Heather J. Miller, 24, of Madison, was arrested on a charge of elevated aggravated assault on a pregnant person as well as a warrant.

11:30 p.m., Heidi J. Sylvester, 43, of North Anson, was arrested on a charge of operating a vehicle under the influence.

Friday at 12:27 a.m., Randy Joseph Poirier, 30, of Madison, was arrested on two warrants for unpaid fines.

4:36 a.m., Terry James Nurmi, 41, of Norridgewock, was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:30 p.m., Steven Knights, 28, of Waterville, was arrested on a probation hold.

7:40 p.m., Dane Holmes, 25, of Waterville, was arrested on two warrants and a charge of being a fugitive from justice.

11:28 p.m., Nicholas Adam Hinerman, 29, of Winslow, was arrested on a charge of violating conditions of release.

11:28 p.m., Katelyn E. Elwell, 19, of Winslow, was arrested on a warrant.

SUMMONS

IN WATERVILLE, Thursday at 5:55 p.m., Robert G. Marden, 61, of Waterville, was summoned on charges of operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol and with a suspended or revoked license.

