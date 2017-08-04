RICHMOND — A poster contest will take place from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Umberhine Library, 86 Main St.

The contest will be hosted by Richmond Health Center and the library in celebration of National Health Center Week during the final day of the library’s Summer Reading Program.

Health Center staff will be on hand to provide water and healthy snacks, as well as materials for the contest. The final posters will be hung in the health center’s waiting room. The library also will provide a Slip & Slide with paint for children. Children must bring their own white clothing as their “canvases” for the slide.

The theme for this year’s National Health Center Week, which runs from Aug. 13 through 19, is “Celebrating America’s Health Centers: The Key to Healthier Communities.”

For more information about the contest, call the Health Center at 737-4359.

