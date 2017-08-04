WATERVILLE — Motorists can expect to see workers preparing streets for paving starting Sunday night, when the state Department of Transportation begins a project on upper Main Street, according to the city’s public works director, Mark Turner.

Turner said Friday that Lane Construction Corp., of Bangor, will do “mill and fill” grinding Sunday evening of existing pavement on Main Street from Sanger Avenue north to Elm Plaza, and then grading work will follow.

“The area from Elm Plaza to Waterville Commons will be a shim and overlay,” he said. “Work will continue towards I-95 and through Fairfield Center to the Middle Road — Route 104. Most of the local work, including paving, will be performed overnight during the next several weeks.”

City projects to be launched next week include those on Country Way, Gilman Street and Hazelwood Avenue, where pavement surfaces will be ground and reclaimed, according to Turner. Vaughn Thibodeau & Sons, Inc., of Winterport, is the contractor doing the work, he said.

The work on Gilman Street and Hazelwood Avenue is being done in partnership with the state DOT, Turner said, and sidewalk improvements also will be made on both streets.

Later this month, Thibodeau & Sons will do shim and overlay paving of Crommett, Lawrence, Pearl and Squire streets, according to Turner.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

