The Coast Guard is searching for an 80-year-old man who may be in the water after his sailboat ran aground Thursday near Cape Elizabeth.

The unmanned 33-foot sailboat, with its sails raised, was found on Richmond Island, prompting an air and land search that continued through the night.

A Coast Guard spokesman said a vessel and helicopter were seraching the waters off Ogunquit as of about 9:30 a.m. He said investigators found a logbook on the boat and information in it caused them to shift their search south from the area near Kettle Cove in Cape Elizabeth, where the search was focused early Friday morning.

A report of an unmanned sailboat with a skiff in tow was received around 6:15 p.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Coast Guard station in South Portland.

The Coast Guard said it was able to identify the 80-year-old owner of the 33-foot sailboat and is treating the incident as a possible person in the water.

Two Coast Guard vessels, a seaplane and a helicopter along with the Maine Marine Patrol, Scarborough Fire Department and Cape Elizabeth’s Water Extraction Team searched early Friday for the missing boater, who lives in Massachusetts.

Richard Island is only accessible by boat and is visible from Crescent Beach State Park in Cape Elizabeth.

Anyone with information about the man or his whereabouts should contact the Coast Guard at 767-0303.

This story will be updated.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.