A senior dinner for Farmingdale senior citizens is scheduled for noon Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Highland Avenue Methodist Church in Gardiner.

Call the Farmingdale Town Office at 582-2225 before noon on Friday, Aug. 11, to make your reservation.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.