A senior dinner for Farmingdale senior citizens is scheduled for noon Thursday, Aug. 17, at the Highland Avenue Methodist Church in Gardiner.
Call the Farmingdale Town Office at 582-2225 before noon on Friday, Aug. 11, to make your reservation.
