WATERVILLE — Police took a 27-year-old man into protective custody Friday after he escaped from Delta Ambulance personnel and ran into the woods.

At 9:18 a.m. police got a call from Delta Ambulance about a patient with mental health problems it was taking to the Thayer Center for Health on North Street who had tried to jump from the ambulance, Sgt. Alden Weigelt said.

Once at the hospital, the patient successfully escaped from emergency medical personnel.

Weigelt said they were concerned that the man, unidentified by police, was a danger to himself and possibly to others, so they began a search.

Police set up a perimeter around the woods in the area near the boat landing, Weigelt said. Waterville police were assisted by two Oakland police officers and the Waterville Fire Department, as well as emergency medical personnel.

Two officers entered the wooded area, which is dense, Weigelt said, and the Fire Department watched the shoreline from a boat.

While officers could hear the man, they couldn’t see him in the thick woods, so he wasn’t found until 10:25 a.m. after Maine State Police brought a search dog team to the scene, Weigelt said.

“He had laid down under the foliage near the water’s edge,” he said.

When the man was found, he was partially in the river, and the police “had to develop trust and talk him out of the river,” he said.

The man was taken into protective custody and returned around 10:50 a.m. to the Thayer Center for Health, where he was treated.

Madeline St. Amour — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @madelinestamour

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.