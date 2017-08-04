FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Tom Brady says he prefers to keep any medical issues in his past private, including whether he had a concussion last season.

In his first comments since the Patriots opened training camp, the quarterback said Friday he “isn’t blind” to issues such as CTE, but remains confident in how he tries to avoid injury.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady removes his hat as a crowd of spectators sings "Happy Birthday" to him at training camp Thursday in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Brady’s wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, told “CBS This Morning” in May that Brady played through a concussion on his way to a fifth Super Bowl title.

The NFL said it reviewed all reports from independent neurotrauma consultants and trainers who worked at Brady’s games during the 2016 season and found no records that indicated he had a head injury or showed concussion symptoms.

